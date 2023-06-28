One killed in crash near Lake Hayes

One person has died after a serious crash at the roundabout on State Highway 6 near Lake Hayes.

The crash near the Stalker Rd/Lower Shotover Rd roundabout was reported to emergency services at about 9.30am.

A police spokeswoman said one vehicle, thought to be towing a trailer, was involved in the crash.

The road is closed to northbound traffic and a diversion is in place via Malaghans Rd.

Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.