One killed in crash near Lake Hayes

    One person has died after a serious crash at the roundabout on State Highway 6 near Lake Hayes. 

    The crash near the Stalker Rd/Lower Shotover Rd roundabout was reported to emergency services at about 9.30am.

    A police spokeswoman said one vehicle, thought to be towing a trailer, was involved in the crash. 

    The road is closed to northbound traffic and a diversion is in place via Malaghans Rd.

    Police are encouraging motorists to avoid the area, if possible. 

    The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene. 

     

