Queenstown bar attack left victim with neck wound

Queenstown police are hunting for a man over a violent bar assault which left the victim with a lacerated neck.

The assault happened at a bar on Church Street, Queenstown, in the early hours of this morning.

"Just after midnight, a man received a laceration to his neck and required medical treatment," police said in a statement.

Police have released an image of a man they are seeking to help with their inquiries.

Early indications are that the man is not from the Queenstown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 quoting file number 230321/7649 or by visiting your local Police station.