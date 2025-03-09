Queenstown-based agency crosses the ditch

Queenstown-based NZ Sotheby’s International Realty owners Julian Brown, left, and Mark Harris, right, have joined Victorian-based Rob Curtain, centre, as co-owners of Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Queenstown-headquartered luxury real estate agency is living up to its name and going ‘international’.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, founded 20 years ago by Queenstowners Mark Harris and Julian Brown, has partnered with the company’s Victorian franchise owner to open an office in Melbourne’s upmarket suburb of Toorak.

The existing franchise owner already had two offices in Sorrento, 110 kilometres south of Melbourne, on the Mornington Peninsula.

Harris says their immediate focus is on Toorak — "you can describe it as the Double Bay of Melbourne" — and also on Hawthorn, Brighton and central Melbourne.

"I’m from Sydney originally, but I’m enjoying getting to know Melbourne, it’s a great city."

He says they were invited onboard by the company’s head office in New York "because of how we’ve managed in NZ, with 27 offices now, and we’re doing over $2billion in sales a year".

"I mean, it’s quite an honour."

Harris says it’s a great cross-promotional opportunity for their Queenstown clients, in particular, as 15% of their local buyers are from Australia.

"We did $AU60million of sales [in Melbourne] in December and they’ve had a great January as well."

Harris says they’ll initially oversee Melbourne Sotheby’s International Realty through their franchise team in Queenstown and Auckland, "and then once we get a bit of momentum we’ll put a team on the ground there".