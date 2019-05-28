Rain closes key tourist roads around Queenstown

Floodwaters have submerged parts of Kinloch Road following spells of heavy rain in the district since the weekend.

The road - the only access for vehicles to the Lake Wakatipu location - was closed to the public overnight, and the Otago Regional Council has issued an advisory that the road remains closed today.

While flooding in the area is nothing new, torrential rain on March 25 burst the banks of the Dart River and formed a new channel, which means the road has been flooding more easily ever since.

And it seems there is no end in sight: MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Skippers road is also closed, at Blue Slip.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council advised of the closure this afternoon and said the road could remain closed until early next week.

Both Kinloch and Skippers Canyon are popular tourist destinations in the lakes area.