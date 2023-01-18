Skydiver with chute problem calls police to say he's OK

A skydiver who had to cut away his primary chute was thanked by police after calling to reassure them, in case the incident sparked alarm among the public.

A police spokesman said a parachutist had a slight malfunction and cut away his primary chute in Drift Bay, Queenstown, about 9.10am today.

The parachutist got safely to the ground and called police, telling them not to worry in case anyone called in the incident.

Police thanked the parachutist.

‘‘Everyone went on their merry ways,’’ the police spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz