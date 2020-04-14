Snow on southern roads, strong winds on coast

milfrod.jpg The Milford Road this morning. Photo: NZTA

Southern motorists are getting an early taste taste of winter driving this morning, after snow fell on roads in some places.

The Crown Range road between Queenstown and Cardrona has reopened after being closed for about two hours this morning because of snowfall.

snowkingstosn.jpg Snow in Kingston this morning. Photo: Perla Tortosa

A Queenstown Lakes District Council online advisory said snow was still falling on the road, and motorists should carry chains.

There has been light snow falling on the ranges around the Wakatipu Basin since early this morning.

The temperature at Queenstown Airport at 9.30am was a brisk 2.9degC.

The NZ Transport Agency is warning motorists of snow on State Highway 6 between Kingston and Lumsden, and says extra caution is advised when travelling this route.

The Milford Road - State Highway 94 - was closed overnight but has reopened this morning.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the snow came from a cold southerly outbreak that followed on the heels of a weather system that passed over the region during Easter weekend.

The combination of cold air and showers brought a dusting of snow to below 1000 metres in some places, including a "decent" snowfall overnight in Kingston (700m).

Two centimetres settled on the Crown Range summit (1070m) and at Homer Tunnel (945m), while the Lindis Pass (971m) also had a dusting.

The cold spell would continue until Thursday or Friday, when temperatures would rebound to normal levels for April, Mr Ferris said.

The forecaster also has a Strong Wind Watch in place for coastal Otago south of Palmerston. It says southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places throughout Tuesday.

- additional reporting ODT Online



