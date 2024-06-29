Subdivision reaching new Heights

A typical four-bedroom 280 square metre Kawarau Heights home for sale for $2.9m. Photos: supplied

A raft of luxury homes is popping up in one of Queenstown’s most centrally-located subdivisions.

Kawarau Heights is on an 8.87-hectare sunny and sheltered plateau overlooking Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country, with Coronet Peak, the Remarkables, Cardrona and Gibbston all in your view line.

Uniquely, in the local market, Sanderson Group’s Queenstown Commercial’s only selling completed homes — specifically, 100 house-and-land packages.

Sanderson Group also developed the nearby Kawarau Park precinct, including the Southern Cross hospital and 11th Avenue by Frank’s, the Queenstown Country Club retirement village and Alpine Views in Lake Hayes Estate.

Local New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty sales associates Julie White and John McColl, who are marketing Kawarau Heights, say buyers to date are a mix of locals buying homes to live in and Aucklanders and Australians after lock-and-leave holiday homes.

So far two parties have moved in full-time.

Prices range from $2.7 million to $5.5m for the mostly three-, four- and five-bedroom homes.

Sales associates Julie White and John McColl.

An attraction, McColl says, is the lack of annual fees charged, for example, at local golf course resorts.

Another advantage of turnkey house-and-land packages, he adds, is "there’s no chance of Bob buying a piece of land next door and building a half-finished house, so your asset value is protected".

"Every home is designed for its site with a view that’s not imposing on your neighbour," White adds.

She says the homes not only have the highest-quality finishes but there’s also "a huge play on warmth" with the likes of under-floor heating.

McColl points out Kawarau Park’s only a few minutes’ walk away, while two cycle trails are close by.

The subdivision has open homes each Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from noon till 2pm.

