Three Q'town crowns

Queenstown Future Hospitality Group has done it again.

Last week the hospitality operator’s Little Blackwood, at Steamer Wharf, was crowned New Zealand’s best bar at the 2026 Lion Hospitality NZ Awards for Excellence — a title it also received in 2021 — while its Camp St venue Odd saint was named best cafe.

Additionally, Both Brains general manager Jenni Powell, of Queenstown, was named ‘supplier of the year’.

Other Queenstown finalists in this year’s awards were Botswana Butchery (best destination venue), Coronet Ridge Resort and The Rees Hotel (best hotel), while Arthurs Point’s Coronet Ridge was also nominated in the ‘best boutique or luxury accommodation’ category.