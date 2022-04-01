Top homes named in awards

Two Wakatipu homes claimed the top honours in Home magazine’s 2022 Home of the Year Awards, now in their 27th year, announced in Auckland last night.

Arrowtown’s Terrace Edge House, by Anna-Marie Chin Architects, was named the overall winner and 2022 Home of the Year, receiving a $10,000 prize, while The Black House in Arthurs Point, by Stacey Farrell, won 2022 Green Home of the Year.

Arrowtown’s Terrace Edge House, designed by Anna-Marie Chin Architects, last night won Home magazine’s 2022 Home of the Year award. PHOTO: SIMON DEVITT

Ms Chin said Terrace Edge House was designed for the owners who wanted a holiday home they could possibly retire in.

Boasting "amazing" views across Lake Hayes to the Remarkables, the owners liked the "gabled form and the familiarity of the Otago vernacular, but wanted to be challenged a bit more on that idea", she said.

The Black House was inspired by its steep site above the Shotover River and below a landslide zone where the land was always moving.

The home is split down the centre, like a fallen, broken boulder, with vegetation creeping into the crevices.

Ms Farrell said she envisioned a home of parts and "an experiment in what was possible", delivering no more than needed.

Home editor in chief Clare Chapman said this year’s entries had a renewed focus on reuse and recycling, while "sculptural, abstract forms and eccentric material pairings prevailed".

Arthur’s Point’s The Black House, designed by Stacey Farrell, was named 2022 Green Home of the Year. PHOTO: SIMON DEVITT

The architects, designers, clients and crafts people of the properties had all pushed boundaries and dared to be experimental, thoughtful, original and considered, aiming for excellence.

The awards were judged by architects Dave Strachan, of Strachan Group Architects, Sally Ogle, of Patchwork Architecture, and Home’s Federico Monsalve.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz