Top homes named in awards

Arrowtown’s Terrace Edge House, by Anna-Marie Chin Architects, was named the overall winner and 2022 Home of the Year, receiving a $10,000 prize, while The Black House in Arthurs Point, by Stacey Farrell, won 2022 Green Home of the Year.
Boasting "amazing" views across Lake Hayes to the Remarkables, the owners liked the "gabled form and the familiarity of the Otago vernacular, but wanted to be challenged a bit more on that idea", she said.
The Black House was inspired by its steep site above the Shotover River and below a landslide zone where the land was always moving.The home is split down the centre, like a fallen, broken boulder, with vegetation creeping into the crevices.
Ms Farrell said she envisioned a home of parts and "an experiment in what was possible", delivering no more than needed.
Home editor in chief Clare Chapman said this year’s entries had a renewed focus on reuse and recycling, while "sculptural, abstract forms and eccentric material pairings prevailed".
The awards were judged by architects Dave Strachan, of Strachan Group Architects, Sally Ogle, of Patchwork Architecture, and Home’s Federico Monsalve.