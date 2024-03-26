Trail end in sight

Circle your diary.

Queenstown’s council says a key commuter link from Arthurs Point’s McChesney Bridge into Queenstown will be finished next month.

Work started on the active transport trail at the beginning of September and is now about 85% complete.

The Robins Rd section of the trail, opposite Queenstown Primary School, is already finished, as is the gravel path through the Matakauri wetland section, where only minor finishing touches to landscaping’s required.

A former rural trail between the McChesney Bridge and the wetlands is being widened and upgraded to asphalt and chipseal — that’s the last piece of the puzzle, with the remaining asphalting expected to be finished "in early April".

Council media man Sam White says the project, fully funded by the government’s ‘Transport Choices’ package, has so far cost $3.5million, which is under budget

Prior to the work starting, council’s property and infrastructure GM Tony Avery said the upgrades would create a safer and more viable option for people to leave their cars at home and try different ways of travelling into Queenstown’s CBD.