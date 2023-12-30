Wastewater plant aerator arrives

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

A surface aerator has arrived from Marlborough to help solve smell issues from the faltering Shotover wastewater treatment plant but the smell is likely to linger into 2024.

The plant had struck problems in the first week of this month to address an issue with the sludge processing and dewatering system.

A second problem then occurred with the facility’s aeration grids after repairs to the sludge processing and dewatering system.

The faults were affecting the level of oxygen available to the wastewater treatment process, resulting in further odour from the facility.

A selection of aeration grids were removed and inspected on December 20 and crews on site have made temporary repairs where possible. Additional replacement parts were required to resolve the issues entirely.

Parts have been ordered, but not all are available in New Zealand. Consequently some delays should be expected until the council can fully address these faults.

The council signalled a week ago a surface aerator from Marlborough District Council would be urgently moved to the plant to work alongside an odour mitigation cannon to lessen smell in the area.

A surface aerator transfers oxygen by breaking up the wastewater into a spray of particles, creating more surface area for atmospheric pressure to drive oxygen into the wastewater.

Queenstown Lakes District Council infrastructure operations manager Simon Mason said the aerator had arrived and council staff were making some modifications to accommodate it in the reactor tank.

"We are hoping to have it operational by the end of next week," he said.

Mr Mason had previously apologised for the unpleasant time local residents and businesses were having as a result of odour coming from the plant.

No indication has been given on how long the work will take and how much the repairs are costing the council.