Water restrictions lifted in parts of region

Photo: Getty Images

Water restrictions have been lifted for parts of the Queenstown Lakes area.

In a statement this afternoon, the Queenstown Lakes District Council said they included Arrowtown, Frankton, Hanleys Farm, Kelvin Heights, Lake Hayes, Luggate, Quail Rise and Wānaka.

The Level 1 restriction was imposed last month.

The council's operations manager, Simon Mason, thanked residents and visitors for their efforts in reducing their water use.

However, he said it remained important that people used water wisely.

“It might be a bit damp today but the hot, dry weather will return and it’s still very important we conserve as much water as possible, where possible."

Level 1 water restrictions remain in place for Arthurs Point and Hāwea.

Residents and visitors must keep hand-held hosing to a minimum at all times, and only use irrigation sprinklers between midnight and 6am when general demand was at its lowest.