Woman pleads guilty over crash that killed Alexandra man

    By Guy Williams
    An Albert Town woman has admitted a charge of careless driving causing the death of 39-year-old Alexandra man Amon Saunders near Gibbston last month.

    Cecile Riviere, (26), a waitress, was convicted by Judge John Brandts-Giesen in the Queenstown District Court today.

    She will remain on bail until her sentencing on February 1.

    Mr Saunders and his wife Holly were the owners of Central Wilding Tree Control Ltd.

    Riviere was on the wrong side of the road when the Toyota van she was driving collided with Mr Saunders’ ute on a bend at Nevis Bluff, on State Highway 6, on December 20, police said.

    The scene of a fatal crash at Gibbston, including the Toyota van involved in the crash. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

    His ute crashed about 100 metres down a steep bank, ending partly submerged in the Kawarau River.

    About 25 emergency services personnel attended the scene.

    Police confirmed Mr Saunders died at the scene. No-one else was in his vehicle.

     


     

     

