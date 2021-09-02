Youths sought over chicken nickin'

Two youths snatched a $90 order of KFC at the drive-through window of an outlet in central Queenstown last night before running off.

Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the pair, who were holding skateboards, grabbed the food as it was being passed to a customer at the fast-food chain’s Camp St outlet about 8.30pm.

"A couple of teenagers have scampered up between the car and the window and snaffled it, then run off towards the rugby ground," Sen Sgt Wilkinson said.

Police would review CCTV footage of the incident to try to identify the two males, who appeared to be aged 18 or 19.