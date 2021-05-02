Sunday, 2 May 2021

Court date for man after death near Timaru

    1. Regions
    2. South Canterbury

    Police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man following an incident north of Timaru on Friday.

    The man died in Christchurch Hospital yesterday evening.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells confirmed today that a 28-year-old man had been arrested and would be appearing in Timaru District Court on Monday.

    "Charges are yet to be confirmed," he said.

    "No other people are being sought in relation to this incident."

    Wells said as the matter was before the court police could not comment further.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter