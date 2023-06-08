Police did not break man's leg during arrest, investigation finds

File photo: ODT

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found police did not break a man's leg during a Christchurch arrest.

In November 2021, the man stole two cars in Timaru and Rakaia.

He crashed one and attempted to steal a third at knife point before fleeing on foot to a rural property in Rolleston.

The man was armed with the knife and a long-handled axe when police found him hiding in bushes on the private property.

He then dropped the axe but "began to target one of the officers, advancing on him while brandishing the knife", the IPCA report said.

"To avoid shooting at the man, the other officers instead used a Taser, a sponge round and a police dog" to arrest the man.

"The situation was fast-moving and dangerous and the authority accepts that the officers could not delay taking action. The man's continued aggression posed a direct and imminent threat to officers," said IPCA chair Judge Kenneth Johnston KC.

The man later complained to the IPCA a dog bite had broken his lower right leg, after he had already surrendered.

But the authority found the bite was higher than the two bone fractures and didn't directly cause them.

It said Taser camera footage indicated the man likely broke his leg while trying to run from police.

"The fractures were spiral in nature and most likely caused by the leg twisting while full weight was bearing on the foot," the report said.

It also said: "Officers provided the man with prompt and appropriate medical care until he could be transported to hospital."

Canterbury police acknowledged the finding they were justified in using force during the arrest.

Canterbury District Commander Corrie Parnell said the man was convicted on several charges including robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Parnell said it was a positive outcome to a very risky situation.

"The offender showed total disregard for the safety of the public with no sign of willingness to de-escalate the situation, therefore, our officers made the right decision in the use of force," he said.

"Thankfully, none of our officers were harmed during the incident, however, we will continue to support those impacted by the events of this day."