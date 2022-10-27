Encouraging support for new museum building

South Otago Museum curator Dr Roz McKechnie says the community response to a proposal for a new museum building has been positive. Photo: Richard Davison

A brighter future beckons for a historic museum collection, following a surge of community support.

Yesterday, South Otago Museum curator Dr Roz McKechnie said a "crunch time" appeal for community assistance in resolving the Balclutha museum’s long-standing building issues had met with a positive response.

In August, Dr McKechnie said the 68-year-old former Ford Motors garage in Renfrew St suffered from a wide range of issues, including wet-rot, borer, rusted framing and sub-code wiring and toilets.

This made it unappealing to visitors, and damaging to the museum’s collection, which contained several items of national significance.

However, she now believed rescue might be in reach, thanks to an outpouring of community support.

"After the word got out, we’ve had many people offering their support for building a new museum either on this site or elsewhere.

"We’ve also been in touch with architects and builders, and are in the very early, preliminary stages of formulating what that project might look like."

In a letter to the Clutha Leader this week, the museum received an offer of support from South Otago-born business coach and director Stephen Broad-Paul, now of Nelson.

Mr Broad-Paul, an experienced company director and trustee, said he would be willing to contribute his governance skills to any project safeguarding the museum’s future.

Stephen Broad-Paul. Photo: Supplied

"Although we left Balclutha in the 1970s, our [Inglis] family roots are strong in the region, and I retain a passion for South Otago and its museum.

"I remember standing on the forecourt of the former garage, which was freezing even then, and appears only to have deteriorated since.

"Bringing projects like this to a successful conclusion is all about having faith in knowing you’re doing the right thing. Balclutha is on the precipice of a transformation thanks to other, nearby, civic projects such as the Hub, and it would be great to make something spectacular of a new museum, as the community deserves."

He said he was confident grants and other funding could be found for a new build, were that to happen.

"Let’s make it happen."

Dr McKechnie said she would welcome Mr Broad-Paul’s enthusiasm and expertise.

"The fact he’s a South Otago boy is a real positive, and his fresh perspective and experience would be an asset to any project that might occur."

"We’ll be in touch to see how we might work together for the good of the museum."

richard.davison@odt.co.nz