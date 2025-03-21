Local Legend: Vicki Galbreath

PHOTO: NICK BROOK

This week’s Clutha Leader — Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is Vicki Galbreath.

"Vicki is such an efficient and vital member of the Women’s Institute," her nominators said.

"Nothing is a problem for Vicki, she is so generous with her time and will go the extra mile to help anyone."

As well as being South Otago Women’s Institute treasurer, Mrs Galbreath is well known for delivering friendship along her Meals on Wheels routes.

She also regularly knits for the youngest newcomers to the district and bakes for many causes.

"Anyone can keep an eye out for a quick, easy opportunity to do something for someone else.

"If everybody does a little, it helps everyone a lot."