Nighttime delays coming on Balclutha bridge

Inspections of Balclutha's SH1 bridge will begin on Monday evening. File photo

Motorists using Balclutha's State Highway 1 bridge over the Clutha River will face lengthy nighttime delays next week.

The delays are because of bridge inspections starting on Monday evening, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Traffic will be paused for up to 50 minutes each hour from 7pm through to 6am the next day. People will be able to drive across at the top of each hour for the first 10-15 minutes, at a reduced speed of 30kmh.

“The inspection work is anticipated to take five nights to complete,” said Michael Tannock, Senior Network Manager Otago and Southland for NZTA.

“If maintenance work is required, the same closures for repairs will run into the following week, 18-22 March.”

Image: NZTA

He said the overnight times were chosen to coincide with lower traffic volumes.

"Emergency vehicles will have access at short notice. Pedestrian access will be available during the work also."