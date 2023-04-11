Person flown to hospital after South Otago crash

One person has been airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries after a car rolled near Port Molyneux in South Otago.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted to the incident on the Owaka Highway between Romahapa Rd and Port Molyneux Rd at 4.50pm today.

"The car had rolled into a paddock and was on its side," she said.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

The cause of the accident was unknown, but it was believed only one vehicle was involved.

A helicopter transported the driver to Dunedin Hospital as a precaution.