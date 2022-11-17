Rescue helicopter responds to locator beacon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter scrambled in response to a personal locator beacon activation off the Catlins coast.
Police said the beacon was activated near Nugget Point yesterday morning.
"The helicopter conducted a search via helicopter and spoke with the crew of a vessel - the activation was found to be accidental and no further action was required," a police spokeswoman said.
Reader Tony Whitehead captured the action in a photograph taken from Nugget Point.