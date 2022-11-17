Rescue helicopter responds to locator beacon

The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter in action off Nugget Point yesterday. Photo: Tony Whitehead

The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter scrambled in response to a personal locator beacon activation off the Catlins coast.

Police said the beacon was activated near Nugget Point yesterday morning.

"The helicopter conducted a search via helicopter and spoke with the crew of a vessel - the activation was found to be accidental and no further action was required," a police spokeswoman said.

Reader Tony Whitehead captured the action in a photograph taken from Nugget Point.