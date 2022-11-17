Thursday, 17 November 2022

Rescue helicopter responds to locator beacon

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Rescue Helicopter operating off New Haven
    The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter in action off Nugget Point yesterday. Photo: Tony Whitehead
    The Otago Southland Rescue Helicopter scrambled in response to a personal locator beacon activation off the Catlins coast.

    Police said the beacon was activated near Nugget Point yesterday morning.

    "The helicopter conducted a search via helicopter and spoke with the crew of a vessel - the activation was found to be accidental and no further action was required," a police spokeswoman said.

    Reader Tony Whitehead captured the action in a photograph taken from Nugget Point.

     