Serious crash closes SH1 near Waihola

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon. Photo: supplied

Emergency services are attending a serious two-vehicle crash that has closed State Highway 1 south of Waihola this afternoon. Police said the crash was reported about 1.35pm at Clarendon, near Milburn.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi advised the highway has been closed near the intersection of Phosphate Rd until further notice.

Road users should follow the directions of emergency services at the scene or delay their journey.