Teen arrested after Clutha car break-ins

Police are reminding motorists to be vigilant after a search warrant targeting an alleged thief was executed in Milton yesterday morning.

Sergeant Tim Coudret, of Clutha, said enquiries began following a noted rise in thefts from vehicles over the last few weeks.

"Thanks to these enquiries and information from the community the person believed responsible was identified."

Police arrested a young person and recovered an assortment of items which they will be looking to reunite with their rightful owners.

A 17-year-old is due to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court in due course.

"Unfortunately, there are people out there willing to benefit from crime, but yesterday’s work shows the commitment of police to stopping those individuals," Sgt Coudret said.

Police are urging all vehicle owners to take additional precautions to secure their vehicles, such as locking doors, removing valuables from sight, and parking in well-lit areas.