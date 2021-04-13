Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Updated 2.50 pm

Three injured, one critically, in crash south of Milton

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash on State Highway 1 between Milton and Balclutha this afternoon.

    Police said three vehicles were involved in the collision at Lovells Flat, between the intersections of Station Rd and Hall Rd, around 12.47pm. 

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person with critical injuries was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and two other people with moderate injuries were taken by ambulance.

    Two ambulances and two helicopters from Dunedin were sent to the scene.

    The highway was still closed at 2,45pm, and the NZ Transport Agency said it was likely to remain closed "for some time". Motorists were advised to delay their journeys or use an alternative route. 

    Rescue helicopters on the highway near the crash site. Photo: Richard Davison
    Rescue helicopters on the highway near the crash site. Photo: Richard Davison

     

     

     

     

    suv-updated-banner_1.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter