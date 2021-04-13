Three injured, one critically, in crash south of Milton

Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash on State Highway 1 between Milton and Balclutha this afternoon.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the collision at Lovells Flat, between the intersections of Station Rd and Hall Rd, around 12.47pm.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person with critical injuries was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and two other people with moderate injuries were taken by ambulance.

Two ambulances and two helicopters from Dunedin were sent to the scene.

The highway was still closed at 2,45pm, and the NZ Transport Agency said it was likely to remain closed "for some time". Motorists were advised to delay their journeys or use an alternative route.