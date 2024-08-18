Tributes for man who died fishing in 'beloved Catlins'

Gareth Pearson was on a fishing trip in the Catlins. Photo: supplied

Tributes are flowing in for a man who died after a fishing boat overturned in South Otago.

He was Gareth Pearson.

Emergency services were alerted about 10.40am yesterday to a fibreglass runabout that capsized in rough conditions as two brothers-in-law on a 60th birthday fishing trip approached the Catlins River sandbar, near Pounawea.

The other man was rescued and flown to Dunedin Hospital where he was in a moderate condition yesterday.

In a post on social media, Jenny Lohrman - who said she was Mr Pearon’s partner and wife of 17 years - described him as ‘‘a big personality that will be missed by many.’’

He was a father-of -two and had lived with her in the town of Cardwell in Australia for many happy years.

He passed away in his ‘‘beloved Catlins coast,’’ she said.

Others took to social media to express their condolences.

‘‘You have been taken far too soon and I will miss you,’’ Amanda Fuller said.

Kyle Tunnah said it did not ‘‘feel real’’ that Mr Pearson was gone.

‘‘Rest easy up there me old mate,’’ he said.

‘‘Cheers for all the good laughs and rides in your loader, you will be missed."

Police, volunteers, rescue vessels from Coastguard Bluff and Coastguard Dunedin and a rescue helicopter joined the short search for the men.

In a statement yesterday, police confirmed that a body had been found on a nearby beach.

A second person on the boat was found on rocks nearby. A dog was also bought to shore.

‘‘We would like to extend our thanks to the volunteers and members of the public who assisted in today’s rescue effort.’’

Surat Bay Lodge co-owner Ester Johnson told an Otago Daily Times reporter and photographer at the scene the pair were brothers-in-law who were celebrating a 60th birthday.

She said she watched the boat go slowly for a time in an area known to be rough.

‘‘And I thought to myself, 'What the hell are they doing?’’

Ms Johnson said about half an hour after seeing the boat, she heard the fire brigade and hoped it wasn't for the fishermen.

The area is known to be dangerous, with drownings and near-deaths previously reported after vessels capsized.

Conditions were rough yesterday, though it was not too windy.

It was the third time a boat had rolled crossing the bar in recent memory, Ms Johnson said.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John said the ambulance service was notified of a water incident at 10.38am and sent a first response unit, one manager, one ambulance and one helicopter to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ said one crew from Owaka was sent to the scene.

The boat had been recovered from the water, police said.

- additional reporting ODT Online, staff reporters