Truck rolls near Beaumont

A truck and trailer unit rolled in Otago this morning leaving its driver trapped.

Police, two fire engines and ambulance were called to the truck and trailer crash on Rongahere Rd, Beaumont, at 6.22am.

The crash is between Blackcleugh Rd and Westfry Rd.

Police reported that the driver of the truck was trapped after the crash and have not provided an update since.

No other vehicles were thought to be involved.

A St John spokesman said it sent one ambulance to the scene and two helicopters were put on standby, but were not required.

Ambulance staff did not transfer the one male patient from the scene.

No other details were available.