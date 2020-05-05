$107 million sought for southern projects

Five "shovel-ready" Invercargill City Council projects were endorsed by councillors yesterday that asked for $107.25 million from the Crown Infrastructure Partners.

The Government initiative would seek projects which would have an immediate stimulatory effect on the construction industry, its workforce and the economy.

For ICC, in order of priority they are; the Inner City Development; the Stead St stop bank; the Bluff Master Plan project; water mains renewal projects; the Civic Administration Building.

The sum of all projects relating to the Inner City Development had a capital spend of $270 million. A request of $83 million was made.

About $30 million was requested as a grant and the rest was asked for as a loan that would replace a bank loan in the short term.

Secondly, a joint funding request from Environment Southland (ES) and ICC for projects relating to stop banks, including on Stead St.

Altogether, it was a project cost of $22.7 million, or $15.5 million for ICC.

They requested funding for $8.8 million, but it was increased to $11.35 million to be on par with ES request.

Interim parks manager Michele Frey said a request of $4.15 million was made on behalf of the Bluff Community Board for a series of projects in the Bluff Master Plan which totalled $11.7 million.

Some $3.75 million was requested for the Branxholme pipeline renewal project.

Lastly, an application for a grant for renewal and renovation work on the Civic Administration Building estimated to cost $15.6 million was submitted, requesting $5 million.

Building assets manager Paul Horner said the benefit would be the work could start in a fairly short period of time.