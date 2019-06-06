$330k fine after Alliance worker loses fingertips

Alliance Group has been fined more than $330,000 after a worker lost their fingertips and had to drive themselves to a Southland hospital for treatment.

At the Invercargill District Court today, the co-operative was sentenced in relation to the January 2018 incident, which happened while the person was cleaning the mincer box of a beef boning machine at the co-operative's plant in Southland.

Alliance was ordered to pay a fine of $331,821 and reparation of $10,000.

The injured worker was not able to find anyone on site to help and was forced to drive more than 12km to Gore Hospital for treatment.

A subsequent WorkSafe investigation found the lid of the mincer box was not secure and the worker was not adequately trained to operate the machine.

There were also no written procedures on how to operate or clean the machine.

Last year, Alliance Group was fined $332,000 after a worker had their hand amputated on machinery used for dehydrating blood into powder.