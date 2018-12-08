Saturday, 8 December 2018

Updated 2.50 pm

37-year-old woman killed Invercargill crash

    By Sharon Reece
    Police are appealing for information about a crash which killed a woman in Invercargill yesterday.

    The 37-year-old woman died following a two car crash at the intersection of Newscastle and Clifton Streets at around 9.10pm.

    Six people were taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries, including one who was taken to Christchurch Hospital and remains in a serious condition.

    The two cars involved in the crash were a green four-door Subaru Impreza hatchback and a silver Kia station wagon.

    Information was being sought on the manner of driving of the Subaru earlier in the evening, police said.

    The 37-year-old woman was driving the Kia stationwagon.

    "The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash," detective senior sergeant Stu Harvey said.

     

