Bunny among judges for extravagant bonnet awards

The Easter Bunny hopped into ILT Stadium Southland for the first time ever yesterday.

Isla Thomas (left) and Payton McMinn (both 5) spent a lot of time preparing their entries into the Easter bonnet competition at the Eggstravaganza held at ILT Stadium Southland yesterday. PHOTOS: TONI MCDONALD

During his visit, he managed to judge the best Easter bonnet competition, which he awarded to Poppy Whaitiri-Gillion.

Ziggy Wells (4) hoped her sparkly pink entry would capture the judge’s attention.

ILT Stadium events co-ordinator Morgan Bragg said she was surprised that the first-time Eggstravaganza event had such a great response from the city’s residents, with about 500 people attending.

"It was really nice everyone came out and enjoyed what we put on.

"Everyone was having a good time."

A variety of family-focused activities were enjoyed by people of all ages, including the best Easter bonnet, arts and crafts and Hippity Hoppity Hunt.

Children managed to burn off some of their Easter sugar intake on a range of play equipment.

Freddy Jordaan brought his two children and thought the event was well planned.

He said it was good to see the children burning off some energy.

Courtney Heke-McColgan had a busy morning with her two children, two nephews and niece, but said the event was great.

"It’s such a great facility, especially to give back to the community by hosting an event like that at Easter is really awesome."

By Toni McDonald