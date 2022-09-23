Digger catches fire in Southland

A digger that caught fire in Southland this morning was well ablaze by the time crews arrived at the scene.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from the Winton and Dipton stations responded to reports of the digger fire in South Hillend about 9am on Friday.

When they arrived they found the digger was well alight and worked to extinguish the blaze using a hose reel.

No other property was threatened.

The crews left the scene after about an hour, the spokesman said. The owner was on hand for the clean-up.

