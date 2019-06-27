Thursday, 27 June 2019

Disorder incident in Invercargill

    By Luisa Girao
    Drama unfolded in Invercargill city centre this afternoon as at least four police cars were called to Leven St.

    About 12.30pm sirens could be heard heading to the area for what police have called a disorder incident.

    One man was taken into custody around 12.40pm and people were being questioned at the scene.

    A woman, who was first at the scene, said she witnessed an assault and so called police.

    Another woman said she had seen a man hiding in bushes nearby. 

    The incident occurred in central Invercargill. Photo: Laura Smith
