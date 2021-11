PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Invercargill children made the most of the sunny Saturday to take part in a range of activities.

Invercargill Central Ltd, the company behind the future development at the city’s CBD, promoted a children’s fun day in Esk St with the aim of bringing the community together as well helping retailers in the area.

Face painting and games were among the entertainment.

Siblings Chloe (7) and Daniel (9) Woodrow (above) were thrilled with their ‘‘dog balloons’’.