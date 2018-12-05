Gang link not ruled out in Invercargill shooting

Police are not ruling out a gang link after shots were fired at a house occupied by a young family in Invercargill last week.

Shots were fired from a vehicle towards a Princes St property at 3am on Friday, Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said today.

The property was occupied by a family with young children at the time.

"At this stage of the investigation, police are keeping an open mind about the possibility the incident may be linked to gangs,'' Det Snr Sgt Harvey said.

Last week, Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan said gangs and methamphetamine were infiltrating the lower South Island "at an unprecedented rate".

Anyone with information about the Invercargill incident can contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.