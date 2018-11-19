Injured pair airlifted from Fiordland hut

Two people have been airlifted from a Fiordland National Park hut after sustaining injuries on the Dusky Track.

One person had moderate injuries, and another minor injuries sustained during an "adventure race", over the weekend a St John spokesman said.

Seven participants of the race, including the two rescued today, had been stuck at Kintail Hut on the Dusky Track due to bad weather, a Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokesman said.

An update from the Fiordland Endurance & Adventure Racing Society on social media today said one person had a knee injury and had been "reduced to hobbling".

The update said heavy snow had "blanketed" Centre Pass.

" ...considering the injury of at least one participant, we are looking into evac options with NZRCC. Good weather returns on Wednesday, so we're not yet sure what the plan will be," the update read.