Invercargill garage damaged in fire

A domestic garage in Invercargill has been extensively damaged by a blaze which has been referred to fire safety staff and police.

Two Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances were sent and crews found the garage in Queens Drive "well involved" after being alerted at 3.33pm, a Fenz spokesman said.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes but remained at the scene for more than an hour to ensure any remaining hotspots were dealt with, he said.

Details of anything inside the garage were not immediately available, but there had been no damage to any other nearby buildings, he said.