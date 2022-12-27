Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Man dies after tractor rolls in Southland

    By Oscar Francis
    A man has died after a tractor rolled at a rural workplace in Southland this afternoon.

    Southland police were alerted to an incident involving a tractor on Wyndham Rd, Tuturau, around 1.30pm.

    "Sadly, a man was found deceased. WorkSafe has been advised and the man's death will be referred to the Coroner," police said in a statement.

    A helicopter, two ambulances and a manager had been dispatched and were still at the scene, a St John spokeswoman said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said appliances from Gore and Wyndham had been dispatched, along with a first response vehicle from Edendale station.

    Crews helped stabilise a rolled tractor and departed by 4pm, the spokeswoman said.

