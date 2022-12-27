Man dies after tractor rolls in Southland

A man has died after a tractor rolled at a rural workplace in Southland this afternoon.

Southland police were alerted to an incident involving a tractor on Wyndham Rd, Tuturau, around 1.30pm.

"Sadly, a man was found deceased. WorkSafe has been advised and the man's death will be referred to the Coroner," police said in a statement.

A helicopter, two ambulances and a manager had been dispatched and were still at the scene, a St John spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said appliances from Gore and Wyndham had been dispatched, along with a first response vehicle from Edendale station.

Crews helped stabilise a rolled tractor and departed by 4pm, the spokeswoman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz