Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Updated 4.40 pm

One killed in rockfall incident in Fiordland

    By Karen Pasco
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Lake_Manapouri.JPG
    The incident took place near Manapouri. File photo
    WorkSafe is investigating after the death of a person in a rockfall accident near Manapouri, in Fiordland National Park, yesterday.

    A police spokesperson said emergency services were notified about the accident, which involved a party of three, about  12:50pm.

    One person died as a result, the spokesperson said.

    ''Police worked with RCCNZ and local pilots to reach the group and safely recover the deceased.''

    WorkSafe has confirmed an investigation is under way into the incident. 

    "We understand the worker was undertaking geotechnical work at the time.

    "As an investigation has now been opened we can't provide any further comment."

    The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter was called to Manapouri about 1pm. The callout was logged on the organisation's website as an accident.

    However, the log also states the mission was stopped.

    Police said they were making further inquiries on behalf of the coroner.

    "We are also providing ongoing support to the victim's and their families at this time."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter