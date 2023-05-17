Stadium trust restructures after gripes

The trust which governs the ILT Stadium Southland has gone through a complete restructure after complaints against the stadium’s former manager came to light.

Mayor Nobby Clark and former chairman Alan Dennis, who were part of the dealings of the misconduct complaint, have stepped away from it.

Last week, The Southland Indoor Leisure Centre Charitable Trust had its first meeting with the new members, following the allegations against former ILT Stadium manager Nigel Skelt, who was the subject of a sexual harassment complaint from an 18-year-old female staff member.

In the meeting, Mr Clark appointed his deputy Tom Campbell as Invercargill City Council representative and ILT board member Sheree Carey replaced Mr Dennis.

They elected Southland District Councillor Darren Fraser who was part of the trust for five years as its chairman.

He replaced Mr Dennis who stepped away from the function and the trust board after an independent review on the dealings of the complaint was launched.

SBS Bank chief financial officer Jeff Mitchell and Active Southland chief executive Vanessa Hughey completed the trust which dealt with funding.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times yesterday, Mr Clark said he made the decision to step down from the trust as there was a review going on by the board.

It would be helpful for him to not be part of the trust which would receive the outcomes of this investigation, he said.

Despite stepping away, he did not believe the review would find any wrongdoing from him.

"What I did, I did with the best of the intent and there’s no secret that the family [of the victim] have thanked me for what I’ve done ... Whether I should have done it, given that I am the mayor and given that I also have a working relationship with Nigel Skelt as a councillor well, people will make their own decisions on that."

Mr Clark was involved to help the family, he said.

"By nature I’m a caring person and if I see somebody [who] needs help — and I can help, I will reach out."

Mr Frasier said becoming the chairman was not something he was looking to do.

However, as he valued the stadium as a community facility which needed someone to step up, he took the challenge to fill that gap.

"I’m comfortable with the processes that we now have in place and where things are heading.

I am confident with the way forward and that the right thing is being done now."