Unfazed by conflict of interest concerns

Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark is ready to take the consequences if his submission to the council’s annual plan is deemed a conflict of interest by his fellow colleagues.

Invercargill city councillors will hear on Tuesday from about 20 people who made submissions for the council’s 2022-23 annual plan consultation at an extraordinary performance, policy and partnerships committee.

Among them, a name stands out — Cr Nobby Clark.

Cr Clark made his submission on behalf of the Invercargill Ratepayer Advocacy Group. It seeks a commitment that rates not increase above the 4% forecast in the long-term plan.

Cr Clark said he made the decision to submit even though he has been told he could not take part in deliberations on the plan or vote for key issues.

"Normally I wouldn’t risk that but I am not sure the council is really open to listen what has been said in the submissions and they had committed some time ago to have an open workshop on different options which would be available to fund the extra money required . . . and they didn’t have that."

This indicated his fellow colleagues already have a pre-determined position.

Cr Clark believed his submission was not a conflict of interest as he was submitting on behalf of the ratepayers, and councillors’ main duty was also to protect the residents’ interests.

"You need to ask — who am I putting a submission on behalf of? I am not putting on behalf of a sports club or something else. I am submitting and advocating for ratepayers. Aren’t councillors meant to represent them?

"It is not my personal view. The submission I put ran past the members of the group. Everyone there gave their OKs."

However, he said if it was deemed conflict, "so be it", as he felt the issues needed to be highlighted.

"It is a risk that I need to take."

Approached for comment, committee chairman Darren Ludlow said Cr Clark had declared to it his intention to made a submission as part of the consultation as a private citizen.

"What, of course, he is entitled to do is like everybody else. What it does do — it rules him out from being a decision maker."

Mr Ludlow said Cr Clark would be able to sit in the public gallery, but he would not be able to take part in deliberation or have the ability to vote on the matter.

A report summarising the consultation stated council received 132 submissions in total and from that number only 28 comments were specifically related to the council's fees and charges.

"Most people said they were comfortable with the changes as proposed," the report said.