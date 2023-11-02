Thunderstorm watch issued for South

Get your wellies ready — MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the South this afternoon.

A MetService spokesman said the thunderstorms were expected to develop over the south of Otago, inland Dunedin, Clutha, Southland away from the coast, and the east of Fiordland.

"From about 3pm, there is a moderate risk that a few of these may be severe, bringing localised downpours with rainfall intensities of up to 40mm/h.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

He urged people in these areas to be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.

The storms were expected to ease later this evening, he said.

