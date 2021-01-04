Book sale proves a page-turner for many

The Wanaka Rotary Club second-hand book fair attracts bibliophiles yesterday. PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH

The cool, wet weather in Wanaka proved a boon for the Rotary book sale in Wanaka yesterday.

On the first day of the four-day event at the Lake Wanaka Centre, a steady stream of visitors and locals were buying bagfuls of books to read during the inclement weather.

Wanaka Rotary Club president Mike Elliot said a book sale was not always run in January, but it was a chance to reduce the number of donated books in storage and to raise money for Mount Aspiring College at the same time.

"The school is changing its uniform this year and some parents may find it difficult to afford them, so we will put whatever money raised into a fund to help with that," he said.

The club hoped to raise about $6000.

The book fair finishes at 4pm on Wednesday.