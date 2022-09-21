Builders to battle for birthing unit contract

Midwives (back row, from left) Emma Bilous, Morgan Weathington, Jo Guest, Katy Christian, Emily Sancha, Maggie Morgan, Peta Hosking and Courtenay Davis and (front, from left) regional service manager Hannah Gentile, midwives Deborah Harvey and Justine Quirke stand outside the new Wanaka primary birthing care facility. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Te Whata Ora Health New Zealand is calling for construction companies to bid to be partners in the new birthing unit in Albert Town.

The Albert Town birthing unit was announced in July to considerable fanfare from the Wanaka area’s midwives.

Central Otago’s maternity needs are serviced by maternity units in Alexandra and Queenstown, but these have been deemed "not fit to meet the future needs and growth" in the region, especially Wanaka and Cromwell.

Documents obtained by the Otago Daily Times reveal the Southern District office of Te Whata Ora (formerly the Southern District Health Board) hope to announce the successful tender by October.

Work on refurbishing 4 Montheith St, Albert Town, is set to begin later that month or in November.

The deadline for construction companies to ask questions is September 28, with Te Whata Ora to reply by October 5.

Proposals should be completed and submitted by October 12.

The request for proposals related to the building phase of the work in Wanaka and responses from construction companies are sought.

Other technical consultants, including design, have already been consulted and are out of scope, the document says.

"Services such as electrical and plumbing including the proposed layout will be secured, managed and subcontracted by the successful lead contractor," the document said.

The number of women of child-bearing age (15-44) in the Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes districts is projected to grow by 17% by 2043, the document stated.