Busy week of serious disorder, driving incidents

A serious suburban incident, an assault on a police officer and a dangerous motorhome were among the issues keeping police in Wānaka busy this week.

Early on Sunday morning, police were called to a disorder incident involving an unknown number of people in Post Office Lane.

The parties had separated by the time police arrived and there was nothing to indicate the incident was out of the ordinary, Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts said.

A "serious incident" in Niger St on Monday morning resulted in a heavy police presence in the area.

Snr Sgt Roberts said the incident had been contained quickly, but acknowledged the number of police may have been a confronting sight for residents.

No further details about the incident were available, but the police wanted to reassure the community they were not looking for anyone in relation to it, Snr Sgt Roberts said.

A police officer was bitten and spat at while arresting a woman on Tuesday morning.

"She was arrested and taken through to court and has been charged with assault of police and resisting arrest", Snr Sgt Roberts said.

On Wānaka’s roads, six motorists were caught driving while impaired over the weekend, including one man who delivered a reading of 1057mcg at 8.30pm on Friday night.

Impairment would remain a key focus for police in the Otago Lakes Central area, and anyone pulled over could expect to be breath tested, Snr Sgt Roberts said.

"Don’t be thinking that you’re getting singled out for it. The view is that we scan for breath screening no matter what time of the day it is," she said.

Police received several driving complaints in the past week, including a report of a motorhome overtaking on the Lindis Pass and forcing its way back into traffic.

In the same area, police also stopped a driver travelling at 156kmh.

Snr Sgt Roberts thanked members of the public for reporting sightings of the motorhome and encouraged people to continue to report such sightings.

"Good on people for letting us know — that’s what we need to do.

"It is a priority for us to catch up with those people. At the very least, even if there’s insufficient evidence to do something about it we can certainly educate and talk about driver etiquette."

Police had received over 3000 driver-related complaints in the past year, many of which concerned motorists weaving and crossing the centre line, dangerous passes and speed, she said.

"The majority of those come from the Crown Range and Lindis Pass."

Police continue to have a presence at skifield access roads, and will be joined next week by staff from Operation Hannah.

Over winter, the multi-site operation has targeted vehicles in and around skifields, including passenger services vehicles, aiming to improve vehicle standards and operator compliance.