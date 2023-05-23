Deferral of stormwater project criticised

bullock_creek_22052023.jpg Friends of Bullock Creek members (from left) Don Robertson, Guardians of Lake Wānaka chairman, Roger Gardiner, of Friends, Sue and Andrew Millar, of Friends, Chris Arbuckle, of Touchstone, Del Taylor, of Wānaka Show and Friends, Andy Oxley, of Friends, and Nancy Latham, of Friends, have criticised the Queenstown Lakes District Council. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

A Wānaka environmental group made its voice heard before the Queenstown Lakes District Council yesterday, condemning the body’s decision to delay a project that would spare Bullock Creek from ongoing pollution.

The opportunity came at a hearing for the council’s annual draft plan for 2023-24, where Friends of Bullock Creek joined other individuals and organisations to offer their feedback.

Speaking directly to the council, Friends of Bullock Creek member Nancy Latham said it was "baffling and absolutely unacceptable" that they planned to defer a $6 million stormwater management project until 2030, and that urgent action needed to be taken to protect the waterway.

"We’re asking that you do not put this in the ‘too hard’ basket."

Due to begin next year, the stormwater upgrade has become one of many QLDC projects deferred into 2025 and beyond in order to allocate funds to other areas, such as the $106 million leaky homes claims settlement.

Ms Latham said the issues with Bullock Creek could be traced back to the development of the nearby Alpha Series subdivision about eight years ago.

Following an "incredibly bad" resource consent process, the development led to sediment flowing into Bullock Creek as well as flooding of land owned by Otago Fish & Game, she said.

As she spoke, fellow Friends of Bullock Creek member Andy Oxley held up a poster demonstrating the discolouration of Bullock Creek during four heavy rain events over the past year.

In August last year, the Otago Regional Council issued the QLDC an abatement notice to cease discharge of stormwater causing flooding of land belonging to Otago Fish & Game and a noticeable change in colour and visual clarity of the water in Bullock Creek.

On March 20 of this year, ORC issued QLDC with an infringement notice related to the same issue. This carried a fine of $750.

The council will hear from more members of the public at a second hearing in Queenstown today.

— Regan Harris