Mustering up another great Merino Muster

Queenstown multisporter Steve Gurney did just that at the Merino Muster cross-country skiing races at the Snow Farm in 2021. PHOTO: GARRICK CAMERON

Team entries are back for the 2024 Merino Muster on August 31 and early-bird prices have been frozen in place.

There were new shorter events for under-18s and participants would get lollies, event director John Burridge said this week.

The annual Snow Farm Merino Muster’s shorter events courses were ideal practice opportunities on the Snow Farm trails, giving time to also enter in the teams section.

There would be no extra charges for team entries if each member had an individual entry and there was a prize for the top school team, Mr Burridge said.

"Team categories — there is one for everyone, families, corporates, golden oldies and friends with school teams the highlight," he said.

"To make it fun we have chosen the easiest trails in Merino Glen as we adjust to the siting of our new base building.

"These trails are designed to be well within the capability of young families and older skiers wanting to travel at a gentler pace," he said.

The event’s famous lolly feed station would also be on the course and competitors were being invited to dress up and ski or just come as they are, he said.

The marathon race has World Loppet status and Winter Olympians and a current World Champion had confirmed they would be at the Snow Farm, Mr Burridge said.

Volunteers were also needed at the event.

More details including how to enter and information about the schools’ team race is available on the event website or by emailing merinomuster@gmail.com.