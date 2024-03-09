Show a family tradition

As the Wānaka A&P Show celebrates its 87th year, there are likely to only be a few families who could claim to have had a presence at almost every iteration.

The Kanes would be one of these.

A fourth-generation farming family who settled in the area more than 120 years ago, the Kanes own Glenfoyle Station near Tarras.

Allan Kane became involved in the show during the ’60s, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

"My grandfather would have been at the first meeting to actually set up the show or bring it there," he said.

"My father was always involved, both as an exhibitor and as a sort of volunteer. And he’d been through the presidency and so on, so it was just part of what you did as much as anything."

Allan’s own show career began in the sheep section, before shifting to junior vice-president and then taking on the presidency in 1985 and 1986.

Carrying on the family tradition were his and wife Barbara’s four children, who all competed in the equestrian competition growing up.

The Kane family, including (from left) Prue, Barbara, Allan and Sam, have been involved with the Wānaka show for many years. PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

Prue Kane, who now sits on the show’s governing board, the Upper Clutha A&P Society, said she and her siblings had fond memories of taking part in the festivities.

"It was always exciting to dress our ponies up and ride round and hit the ferris wheel."

While the show has evolved significantly over the years, she said the show remained a great example of the A&P society’s efforts to connect rural and urban communities.

Allan won’t be alone in the ring this weekend. Joining him are two of his adult children, Sam and Gretchen.

Sam runs Glenfoyle Station, and said his daughter Harriet (8) was now a keen rider herself and hopes to take part in the show next year.

Allan said it was "really satisfying" to see the younger generations of the family continue to take such an active role in the show.

"It’s great to have them all around, and really good to see the farm carrying on in good hands."

Five top tips for the Wānaka A&P Show:

Dog Trials: Pembroke Ring, Friday, March 8, from 1pm and Saturday, March 9, from 8am.

Equestrian Events:various rings, from 8.30am on both days.

Topp Twins: Top Kiwi entertainers Dames Jools and Lynda Topp perform at the Pembroke State on Saturday, 11am and 2pm.

Jack Russell Race: Main Ring, Saturday, 12.30pm.

Grand Parade: Main Ring, Saturday, 12.45pm

A full programme is available on the show website or at the gate.

regan.harris@alliedpress.co.nz