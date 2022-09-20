Shuttle in three-month trial

Standing beside the custom-built Community Shuttle vehicle are Yello! owner and operator Ramash Swamy and Community Networks/Link community development co-ordinator Joanna Perry. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A community shuttle will start connecting the Upper Clutha in just over a week.

The initiative has been developed by Community Networks/Link and will be delivered by local transport provider Yello!.

Community Networks/Link manager Kathy Dedo said the community group had carried out extensive research over the past 12 months.

"In recent years, the issue of public transport has been raised by young people, commuters, older people, and other residents — people who are seeking more affordable transport options or wanting to reduce their carbon footprint through shared transport ... we hope this will be just the beginning of public transport in the Upper Clutha," Ms Dedo said.

Yello! owner and operator Ramash Swamy said serving the community was a priority for him.

"We are committed to working with community organisations such as Community Networks/Link to achieve local climate change initiatives and transport solutions. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to further serve our local community," he said.

The public transport will be a trial, running for three months on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 13 stops across the district, between the Wanaka CBD, Wanaka Lakes Health Centre, Three Parks, Albert Town, Lake Hawea and Hawea Flat.

Community development co-ordinator Joanna Perry said deciding the route of the shuttle was challenging.

"We have had to make some tough decisions about when the shuttle will run and accept that it cannot be all things to all people, but this trial is as much about data collection as it is about providing a service — so, if the current service is not meeting your needs, tell us why," she said.

Seats must be booked in advance at a cost of $2 per ride.

Staff Reporter