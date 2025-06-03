Warbird scholarship programme widened

A vintage Spitfire takes off for a practice flight during Warbirds over Wanaka last year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Warbird aircraft engineers are now eligible to apply along with Warbird pilots to the Warbirds Over Wanaka Community Trust scholarship programme, the trust has announced.

Warbirds Over Wanaka general manager Ed Taylor said since 2016, scholarships worth a total of $40,000 had been awarded to younger Warbird pilots to help them get valuable time flying historic aircraft.

Most of the recipients to date were involved in last year’s airshow, Mr Taylor said.

The scholarship programme was paused after Covid forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2022 airshows but, following last year’s successful event, the trust was now in a position to resume the programme, he said.

The original scholarships were restricted to pilots, but the trust had decided to increase the number of scholarships and expand who could apply, meaning Warbird aircraft engineers were now eligible.

Each scholarship would now be worth up to $10,000 following each airshow from now.

The number and value of scholarships awarded would remain at the discretion of the trust’s scholarship team, he said.

Applications for the 2025 scholarship round open next month.

— APL