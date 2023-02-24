'Sleepwalker' to pay $4k after supermarket theft

A man who ransacked Greymouth New World while allegedly sleepwalking was ordered to pay almost $4000 for the damage caused.

Max Nigel Duff came before Judge Raoul Neave for sentencing in the Greymouth District Court on Friday after earlier admitting the burglary.

On the evening of November 7, Duff threw a stone through the glass doors of the store to gain entry. He then worked his way through the aisles, stealing a large number of items and damaging others.

When he entered a storeroom he was seen by staff, and then decamped with a trolley full of goods,

Judge Neave said Duff claimed he had been sleepwalking at the time, and had no recollection of the offending.

But Judge Neave said it was inevitable Duff was going to get caught given the ''pretty obvious attempt'’ was during a time when staff were present.

Duff was sentenced to 12 months' intensive supervision, and was given three months to pay $3853 for the groceries in a lump sum.